Jim Jones Says Pusha T Isn't Deserving of Top 50 Greatest Rappers / 04.07.2023

Jim Jones refuses to give Pusha T his flowers.

During an episode of the Rap Caviar Podcast, the Dipset frontman weighed in on Billboard’s list of the Top 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time, which placed the Clipse rapper at No. 29. But according to Jones, he doesn’t deserve a spot in the top 50 at all.

“What has he done that puts him in the greatest rappers of all time besides talk about coke that he probably didn’t get himself?” asked Jones while debating with others members of the panel.

While he did give Pusha props as a lyricist, he questioned his impact on the culture.

“He’s nice as shit. He could rap his ass off, but what has he done?” asked Jones. “Nobody has dressed like him. Nobody wants to be like Pusha T. I don’t remember nothing. And let’s not be evil, but we don’t talk about rap where the ni**a that’s popping the bitches wanna f**k and the ni**as wanna be like. I don’t know too many ni**as in this game that was leaning towards being like Pusha T.”

“Pusha T don’t hold no weight out here. He not pushing no shit out here,” added Jones, while Bootleg Kev noted his critically-acclaimed 2018 album Daytona.

Jones went on to say that he would “easily” put Big Sean and Cam’ron over Pusha. “You go in these clubs, I don’t know no records they play in the club with Pusha T. They don’t play his shit outside.”

Jones may be biased based on his friendship with Pusha T’s enemy Drake, who brought him and the Diplomats on stage during his show at the Apollo in January.

Jones recently declared Drake the greatest rapper of all time. “The relevancy that he keeps showing year after year, hit after hit, record after record. Any record that he has put out has seemed to go multi-platinum,” he told Complex. “That never has happened before in this history.”