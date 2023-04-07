Trina

Trina Performs for NPR's Tiny Desk Concert

By Devin
  /  04.07.2023

Da Baddest Bitch comes to the Tiny Desk.

Twenty-five years after making her debut, Trina took a trip down memory lane while performing for the NPR concert series. Joined by her band, including a bassist, keyboardist, and background vocalists, she put a new spin on some of the biggest hits spanning her legendary career.

The rap icon kicked off the 15-minute set with “Mama,” which she dedicated to her late mother who died of cancer in 2019. “Without her, there would be no me,” said Trina. “She’s the reason I’m standing here right now.”

Then it was time to turn things up as Trina took it back to 2000 with “Da Baddest Bitch,” the title track off her debut album.

“Now I wanna introduce you guys to the baddest bitch,” Trina told the audience. “The original baddest bitch.”

Trina was back on the prowl with her 2007 single “Single Again,” dedicated to all the single ladies. Then came the Kelly Rowland-assisted breakup anthem “Here We Go,” which Trina called the biggest song of her career.

But she saved the best for last, capping off her five-song medley with “Nann Ni**a” as her band helped breathe new life into the hip-hop classic.

