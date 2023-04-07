News XXXTentacion's Mother Reacts to His Murderers' Sentencing / 04.07.2023

The three men convicted of murdering XXXTentacion were sentenced to life in prison.

Dedrick Williams, Michael Boatwright, and Trayvon Newsome appeared in a Broward County courtroom Thursday where the judge handed down life sentences for the 2018 robbery and shooting death of the rapper outside a South Florida motorcycle shop.

The three men, who were found guilty last month of first-degree murder and armed robbery, will have no chance for parole or early release.

After the sentencing, XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, reacted on Instagram. She reposted the headline from The Shade Room and wrote “God is good” alongside the prayer hand emoji.

XXXTentacion’s Mother Rejoices In Her Son Receiving Justice. pic.twitter.com/2jldON5QSb — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) April 7, 2023

She tells TMZ that she believes the sentence was more than appropriate, saying that Boatwright taunted her throughout the trial by blowing kisses. Referring to Boatwright as “Buttright,” she says he hopes he “will now get the kiss he wants so bad.”

As for Newsome and Williams, she says, “My hope for these other gentlemen is they will retain a firm grasp on the slippery soap.”

XXXtentacion’s killer smiled & blew a kiss at the family after getting the guilty verdict 😳 🎥: @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/xu8qXIwjan — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 21, 2023

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed as he was leaving Riva Motorsports in Fort Lauderdale on June 18, 2018 when his vehicle was blocked by an SUV. Two masked gunmen emerged and demanded his money before one shot him. They fled with $50,000 in cash that X had in a Louis Vuitton bag. The 20-year-old rapper died at the hospital shortly after.

Following six days of deliberations, the jury convicted the three men on first-degree murder and armed robbery charges. During the month-long trial, prosecutors linked them to the shooting through surveillance video as well as phone videos the men took showing themselves flashing cash just hours after the killing.

A fourth man, Robert Allen, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year and testified for the prosecution against the other three. He has not been sentenced yet.

During the sentencing hearing, XXXTentacion’s manager, Solomon Sobande, read a statement on behalf of the family, which referenced the late rapper’s son, who was born after he died.

“This is a loss we will never truly recover from,” said Sobande. “We will never get to see Jahseh live to his full potential, we will never get to watch him grow old, we will never get to watch him be a father.”