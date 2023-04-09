News Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Doja Cat Is Done Making Pop Music, Says New Album Will Be 'Rap Only' / 04.09.2023

Doja Cat is done with pop.

As she gears up for her next album, the Grammy winner shared an update with fans on her musical direction. Taking to Twitter, Doja announced that she is done making pop music and just wants to rap.

“no more pop,” she tweeted before a fan asked her if she felt pressure to switch genres.

“pop isnt exciting to me anymore. I dont wanna make it,” she replied.

“Atleast she is aware she ain’t a rapper,” quipped another fan, prompting Doja to fire back: “I’m definitely a rapper.”

She also addressed the criticism over her rap skills, vowing to silence her critics with her new music. “i also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are,” said Doja. “I wasnt trying to prove anything I just enjoy making music but I’m getting tired of hearing yall say that i can’t so I will.”

Another fan urged her to “talk ur shit in the rap sphere,” to which she replied, “i do that on the album.”

She revealed that she has recorded 10 tracks for her next project, which will be “rap only,” and posted some of the titles including “Wet Vagina,” “Balut,” and “Agora Hills.”

Doja previously announced the title of her new album, Hellmouth, which she said will lean in a “more masculine direction” than 2021’s Planet Her.

“I know that I’ve done a lot of pink and soft things, a lot of pop and glittery sounds,” she told Variety, “but for this next era, I’m going in a more masculine direction.”