Chloë Bailey attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center

Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic

Chlöe Bailey Reacts Amid Reported Low Album Sales

By Devin
  /  04.10.2023

Chlöe Bailey is speaking out following her underwhelming album sales.

The singer’s debut album In Pieces reportedly failed to debut in the top 100. According to Chart Data, it opened at No. 119 on the Billboard 200 after only selling 10,000 units.

Fans shared their surprised reactions, with some noting that Chlöe put in the work and had been promoting the album heavily with appearances on television, radio programs, and in magazines.

“She was everywhere promoting this album. I wonder what happened,” tweeted one person, while another added, “Who cares where it charted 🤷🏿‍♂️ It was an amazing project.”

Amid the sales reports, Chlöe took to Twitter to seemingly address the chatter and thank those who supported her.

“in pieces was about letting go & trusting myself. i’ve enjoyed every moment of it and i love everyone who listened to it,” she tweeted.

Chlöe is now focused on her upcoming “In Pieces Tour,” which kicks off Tuesday in Chicago.

“tour starts tomorrow in chicago and im so ready to perform these songs for yall,” she added.

In Pieces, which was released March 31 via Parkwood/Columbia, features appearances from Chris Brown, Missy Elliott, and Future.

“I wanted this album to signify and represent heartbreak in every way,” Chlöe previously told fans. “The body of work sounds like a project that I’ve always wanted my first project to sound like in my head.”

