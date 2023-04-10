New Music Getty Images Daniel Caesar and Summer Walker Team Up on 'Always' Duet / 04.10.2023

Fresh off the release of his album Never Enough, Daniel Caesar drops a bonus edition.

The new version adds three tracks to the original including a remix to “Always” featuring Summer Walker. The two duet on the tender track, a standout off the original album.

“And I still remember the fussing, the fighting, the fu**ing, the lying,” sings Summer. “And maybe I’m wrong for writing this song / Losing my head over you.”

The bonus edition also includes Rick Ross on a remix to “Valentina,” while BADBADNOTGOOD guests on “Please Do Not Lean.” Released Friday, Never Enough also features contributions from Raphael Saadiq, Ty Dolla $ign, Omar Apollo, and serpentwithfeet.

Summer is gearing up for her own project, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, which drops May 19.

Stream Never Enough (Bonus Edition) below.