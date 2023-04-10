News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Lil Baby Announces 'It's Only Us' Tour with GloRilla, The Kid LAROI / 04.10.2023

Lil Baby is going back on road this summer.

The Atlanta rapper has announced dates for his “It’s Only Us Tour” with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, and more. The North American trek kicks off May 19 in Montreal and travels to New York, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Memphis, and New Orleans before wrapping Sept. 22 in Ft. Lauderdale.

Baby will also be joined by special guests Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho during the summer trek.

There is no Atlanta date in the lineup, but Baby promised his hometown that he will return for his annual birthday bash, which is usually held in December.

Atlanta Y’all Want A Tour Date ? Or Baby Bash Like We Been Having The Last 3 Years ??? — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) April 10, 2023

The tour comes in support of Baby’s chart-topping album It’s Only Me, which was released last October.

Last summer, he and Chris Brown teamed up on their co-headlining “One of Them Ones” tour.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. local time. See dates below.

It’s Only Us Tour Dates

May 19 – Montreal – Metro Metro Festival

June 10 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival

July 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

July 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug. 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Aug. 2 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena^*

Aug. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^*

Aug. 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Aug. 9 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Aug. 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

Aug. 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Aug. 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^

Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum^

Aug. 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^

Aug. 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug. 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Aug. 31 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sept. 2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sept. 7 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum*

Sept. 8 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sept. 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

Sept. 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sept. 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sept. 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sept. 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sept. 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Sept. 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

^No The Kid Laroi

*No Glorilla