Lil Baby Announces 'It's Only Us' Tour with GloRilla, The Kid LAROI
Lil Baby is going back on road this summer.
The Atlanta rapper has announced dates for his “It’s Only Us Tour” with The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, and more. The North American trek kicks off May 19 in Montreal and travels to New York, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Memphis, and New Orleans before wrapping Sept. 22 in Ft. Lauderdale.
Baby will also be joined by special guests Gloss Up, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho during the summer trek.
Let’s Goooooooooo pic.twitter.com/pfN9qM00xG
— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) April 10, 2023
There is no Atlanta date in the lineup, but Baby promised his hometown that he will return for his annual birthday bash, which is usually held in December.
Atlanta Y’all Want A Tour Date ? Or Baby Bash Like We Been Having The Last 3 Years ???
— Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) April 10, 2023
The tour comes in support of Baby’s chart-topping album It’s Only Me, which was released last October.
Last summer, he and Chris Brown teamed up on their co-headlining “One of Them Ones” tour.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10 a.m. local time. See dates below.
It’s Only Us Tour Dates
May 19 – Montreal – Metro Metro Festival
June 10 – New York, NY – Governors Ball Music Festival
July 26 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
July 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug. 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Aug. 2 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena^*
Aug. 4 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena^*
Aug. 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Aug. 9 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Aug. 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
Aug. 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Aug. 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center^
Aug. 18 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum^
Aug. 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center^
Aug. 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug. 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Aug. 31 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Sept. 2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept. 3 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Sept. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 6 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Sept. 7 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum*
Sept. 8 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*
Sept. 11 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Sept. 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sept. 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sept. 16 – Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sept. 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Sept. 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
^No The Kid Laroi
*No Glorilla