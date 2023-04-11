News Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images NLE Choppa Reveals 'Cottonwood 2' Tracklist / 04.11.2023

Three years after dropping Cottonwood, NLE Choppa is back with the sequel.

Ahead of its release this Friday, the Memphis rapper has revealed the star-studded tracklist for Cottonwood 2. In addition to the controversial single “Slut Me Out,” the 22-track project features a slew of guest stars including Rick Ross, Kevin Gates, Fivio Foreign, Queen Naija, Duke Deuce, and Lola Brooke.

Polo G and G Herbo team up on “Disability Checks,” while Lil Wayne guests on the previously-released “Ain’t Gonna Answer.”

“Cottonwood 2 is one of those projects where it’s going to solidify me even though I’m kind of solidified already,” NLE told BET. “It’s like the proof is all in the pudding throughout the album… It’s the best music that my fans will have heard to date.”

The original Cottonwood was released in December 2019 and featured appearances from Meek Mill and Blueface, and NLE promises that the sequel will top its predecessor.

“On the first Cottonwood, I feel like I cut myself short. I didn’t put my best music on there and didn’t put the best visuals behind it. I just didn’t put my best foot forward,” he added. “Cottonwood 2 is pretty much letting everybody know that it came back full circle for me.”

Cottonwood 2 Tracklist

1. “Talk Different”

2. “Before I”

3. “Do It Again” feat. 2Rare

4. “Drop Top”

5. “Ain’t Gonna Answer” feat. Lil Wayne

6. “Mo Up Front”

7. “Automobooty” feat. Lola Brooke & Modesty

8. “In the UK”

9. “Champions”

10. “All I Know”

11. “Dope” feat. Fivio Foreign

12. “Pretty Brown”

13. “Home”

14. “Habits” feat. Kevin Gates

15. “Round and Round”

16. “Stomp Em Out” feat. Duke Deuce

17. “Thug It Out”

18. “Glide With Me”

19. “Disability Checks” feat. Polo G and G Herbo

20. “Slut Me Out”

21. “On God” feat. Queen Naija

22. “Cold Game” feat. Rick Ross