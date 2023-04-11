News Getty Images The Weeknd Previews New Song with Future / 04.11.2023

The Weeknd and Future are coming back strong.

The Canadian superstar went live on Instagram from the studio on Monday night where he previewed a new song featuring Future. The melodic track includes production from Mike Dean and features the XO crooner’s haunting vocals.

“Baby girl, I can tell that you think that I’m right for you / I already know that it’s not true, but girl I lie to you / Even though it’s wrong,” Abel sings in the two-minute clip.

The Weeknd just previewed a new song featuring Future with production from Mike Dean 🔥pic.twitter.com/HCAQK5bQhi — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 11, 2023

It’s unclear where their new collaboration will appear, but fans shared their excitement over its impending release. “omg i need it immediately,” tweeted one, while another added, “Bro keeps getting better.”

Bro keeps getting better — Brian 💽 (@brihzle) April 11, 2023

omg i need it immediately — Amare (@Amare4PF) April 11, 2023

it's impossible for this man to miss — ♱✟ 𝕸𝖔𝖗𝖎 ✟♱ (@MORIISROTTING) April 11, 2023

This is the latest in a series of collaborations for the duo, who has teamed up in the past on songs like “Low Life,” “All I Know,” and “Comin Out Strong.”

While on IG Live, The Weeknd also teased a second song featuring Mike Dean on the saxophone.

The Weeknd previewed new music on IG Live 👀 (@therealmikedean on the sax too 🎷)pic.twitter.com/lJbF5cqfhq — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 11, 2023

While fans await a new era, The Weeknd is enjoying the success of his Metro Boomin collaboration “Creepin’,” which is currently No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. He hinted that he may make a surprise appearance during Metro’s set at Coachella this weekend.

The star of HBO’s upcoming series “The Idol” will return to the road this summer for the European leg of his blockbuster “After Hours Till Dawn Tour,” which kicks off in June.

🏜️ ? — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 11, 2023