Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti to Headline Rolling Loud Miami / 04.12.2023

The Rolling Loud Miami lineup is here.

Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti will headline the 2023 edition of the festival when it returns to Hard Rock Stadium on July 21-23.

The three-day event will also include performances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, City Girls, Offset, Rae Sremmurd, and Don Toliver, along with rising stars like Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Central Cee, and GloRilla.

For the the first time, the festival will expand beyond hip-hop with artists like Bryson Tiller, PinkPantheress, Foushée, Turnstile, and YOVNGCHIMI.

Travis and Rocky previously headlined Rolling Loud Miami in 2021. Carti was most recently a headliner at Rolling Loud California in March, which also featured Travis and Future.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. EST. See the full lineup below.