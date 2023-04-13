News Getty Images Chris Brown and Ciara Team Up for New Collaboration / 04.13.2023

Chris Brown and Ciara have some heat on the way.

It’s been 14 years since they last worked together, but that’s about to change. On Thursday, Chris announced that he and Ciara are dropping a new collaboration.

“ME AND @ciara got some [fire] coming,” Breezy wrote in an Instagram Story.

Chris Brown reveals Ciara collab coming soon. pic.twitter.com/OOa2aWr4EN — BreezyRelated (@breezyrelated) April 13, 2023

The two have collaborated once before on Ciara’s song “Turntables” from her 2009 album Fantasy Ride. At the time, Ciara was criticized for working with Chris following his assault of Rihanna.

“The record sounds dope and I feel good about it. It’s one of my favorite tracks on the album,” said Ciara, who completed the song before the incident. “I had to keep it the same. I’m sticking to it just being about the music in this case. What happened with them is personal and I don’t really know everything. All I know is I love the record.”

It’s unclear where their latest song will appear. Ciara is readying a new album and has been dropping a series of singles, including her most recent “Da Girls.”

The two were supposed to perform together during a tribute to Michael Jackson at last year’s American Music Awards, but the performance was scrapped at the last minute for unknown reasons.

After it was canceled, Ciara shared footage from their rehearsals of “Thriller.” “@ChrisBrownOfficial you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you,” she said.

Chris is currently in Thailand for Rolling Loud. He will headline the three-day festival this Friday.