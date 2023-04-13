News Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Halle Bailey Defends Sister Chloe Against Bullies: 'I Go to War for the Ones I Love' / 04.13.2023

Don’t come between Halle Bailey and her sister.

The Little Mermaid star is defending her older sister amid the criticism and bullying she has received online. Taking to Twitter, Halle reminded the internet trolls to “keep it cute” or else.

“hey y’all 💕i’m gonna say this once. i don’t stand for bullying of any kind on this app of anyone..those who i don’t know, and especially of those who i love with my whole heart,” she tweeted. “i think sometimes people forget that even though we live public lives, we are human, and have souls..”

She vowed to get back at those who come for her sister. “everyone who knows me knows i go to war for the ones i love and i’ve kept it real cute on this app for a while now.. so just reminding y’all to please keep it cute too 🥰❣️💕xoxo.”

Chloe has been ridiculed after her debut album In Pieces debuted at No. 119 on the Billboard 200, selling around 10,000 units.

During an Instagram Live with Halle’s boyfriend DDG, one of DDG’s friends, YouTuber Jidon, attempted to shoot his shot with Chloe while shading her album sales. “Her album flopped so she’s probably sad right now,” he said before DDG left the livestream.

But Chloe is not letting her haters get her down. She seemingly responded to the criticism during the first show on her “In Pieces Tour” in Chicago on Tuesday.

“F**k what the f**k everybody gotta fu**ing say,” she told fans. “They can kiss my Black ass. Because I know you guys love me and this is all I need. Thank you for loving me, thank you for being here, thank you for your energy.”