Chloe Bailey and Halle BaileChloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Halle Bailey Defends Sister Chloe Against Bullies: 'I Go to War for the Ones I Love'

By Devin
  /  04.13.2023

Don’t come between Halle Bailey and her sister.

The Little Mermaid star is defending her older sister amid the criticism and bullying she has received online. Taking to Twitter, Halle reminded the internet trolls to “keep it cute” or else.

“hey y’all 💕i’m gonna say this once. i don’t stand for bullying of any kind on this app of anyone..those who i don’t know, and especially of those who i love with my whole heart,” she tweeted. “i think sometimes people forget that even though we live public lives, we are human, and have souls..”

She vowed to get back at those who come for her sister. “everyone who knows me knows i go to war for the ones i love and i’ve kept it real cute on this app for a while now.. so just reminding y’all to please keep it cute too 🥰❣️💕xoxo.”

Chloe has been ridiculed after her debut album In Pieces debuted at No. 119 on the Billboard 200, selling around 10,000 units.

During an Instagram Live with Halle’s boyfriend DDG, one of DDG’s friends, YouTuber Jidon, attempted to shoot his shot with Chloe while shading her album sales. “Her album flopped so she’s probably sad right now,” he said before DDG left the livestream.

But Chloe is not letting her haters get her down. She seemingly responded to the criticism during the first show on her “In Pieces Tour” in Chicago on Tuesday.

“F**k what the f**k everybody gotta fu**ing say,” she told fans. “They can kiss my Black ass. Because I know you guys love me and this is all I need. Thank you for loving me, thank you for being here, thank you for your energy.”

News
Chloe Bailey
halle bailey

TRENDING
News

Rihanna Buys $21 Million Century City Penthouse

The billionaire singer is moving on up.
By Devin
04.11.2023
News

Chlöe Bailey Reacts Amid Reported Low Album Sales

The singer’s debut “In Pieces” failed to debut in the top 100.
By Devin
04.10.2023
News

Gunna Shows Off Weight Loss in New Photo

He resurfaced following his release from prison in December.
By Devin
04.12.2023
News

Justin Timberlake's New Album Is Done, Sounds Like 'FutureSex/LoveSounds' Part 2

Timbaland described the project as “fun Justin.”
By Devin
04.12.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories