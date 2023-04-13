News Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Jamie Foxx Hospitalized for 'Medical Complication' / 04.13.2023

Jamie Foxx is recovering after experiencing a medical complication.

According to the actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, the Oscar winner suffered a serious medical emergency, but is already on the mend.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday” read a statement on behalf of the Foxx Family, which was posted on Corinne’s Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

It continues, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A representative for Foxx tells NBC News that the 55-year-old actor had a medical emergency on Tuesday morning and was taken to a hospital in Atlanta.

“His condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, some of whom were not in town, came to the hospital,” the rep said.

According to TMZ, he is awake and talking. “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news,” says a source.

Foxx had recently been in Atlanta filming his Netflix comedy Back in Action with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. It’s unclear how long he will need to remain in the hospital.