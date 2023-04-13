New Music Post Malone Drops New Song 'Chemical' / 04.13.2023

Posty season is here again.

Before he returns to the road next week, Post Malone is giving fans some new vibes. “Chemical” finds Posty back in his bag, serving up another catchy, feel-good tune.

“Outside of the party, smoking in the car with you,” he sings on the guitar-driven track.

This marks the first music from Post since his album Twelve Carat Toothache in June 2022.

After traveling across North America on his sold-out “Twelve Carat” tour, Posty will kick off the European leg on April 22 in Oslo, Norway with special guest Rae Sremmurd.

Earlier today, he celebrated the opening of his own Raising Cane’s restaurant near his home in Midvale, Utah. Post, who is a big fan of Cane’s famed chicken fingers, custom designed the restaurant, which is painted all pink and features some of his memorabilia on the walls.

🎥| IT’S OFICIAL Raising Canes x Post Malone is happening right now pic.twitter.com/FKUXRBN3yK — Post Malone News (@NewsPosty) April 13, 2023