Drake Reacts to His AI Cover of Ice Spice's 'Munch' / 04.14.2023

Drake is not really feeling AI.

The internet has been having fun with artificial intelligence (AI), creating their own versions of popular songs performed by other artists. One in particular finds Drake covering Ice Spice’s hit “Munch (Feelin’ U).”

Drake’s computer-generated vocals can be heard rapping in the style of the Bronx rapper. “You thought I was feelin’ you? (Nah) / That ni**a a munch,” he raps. “Bitch, I’m a baddie, I get what I want.”

Munch by Ice Spice but it’s covered by Drake pic.twitter.com/HlQgClowEr — Strange ai songs (@strangeaisongs) April 6, 2023

But Drake doesn’t seem to be loving his AI-generated cover. He reposted a headline from The Shade Room and joked, “This is the final straw AI.”

Drake reacts to an AI-generated cover of him rapping ‘Munch’ by Ice Spice: “This is the final straw AI” pic.twitter.com/qetEnFI2DI — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 14, 2023

The process involves AI companies uploading music into their technology and allowing bots to create songs. According to Variety, Universal Music wants to put an end to it and has been been asking major streaming services to block AI companies from accessing their catalogs.

In the meantime, the internet continues to run rampant with AI covers including Ariana Grande singing Drake’s “Controlla” and Kanye West performing J. Cole’s “No Role Modelz.”

ARIANA GRANDE AI SINGING CONTROLLA🤯🤯🔥🔥 we might need a collab pic.twitter.com/Qi8SbRe4tX — MJ🇯🇲🇦🇬 (@oochiewalle_) April 14, 2023

Ice Spice, who just dropped her remix to “Princess Diana” with Nicki Minaj, recently opened up about the random advice Drake gave her when they met.

“One thing he did say stuck with me, which is so funny and minuscule – he said that I shouldn’t wear sunglasses,” she told British Vogue. “I thought that was so funny and different. He said it hides you too much and makes you seem a little bougie, and people want to see your face.”

She also confirmed that Drake was not talking about her when he rapped about a “ten tryna rap” on “BackOutsideBoyz.”

“I asked him if that was about me, and he said it wasn’t,” she said. “He was just laughing, but he did appreciate how I went about it, you know? He did tell me who it was about, and it wasn’t me.”