News Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Tattoo / 04.16.2023

Offset will always have Takeoff’s back.

While he may be gone, Offset is keeping Takeoff’s memory alive with some new ink. Taking to Instagram, he revealed the huge tattoo which covers his entire back and features a portrait of his late cousin framed by a halo in a galaxy of planets.

“Love you 4L & after 🚀🤍🕊️,” Offset wrote in his caption.

Offset recently previewed a new collaboration with Icewear Vezzo that features a posthumous verse from Takeoff. The song could appear on his upcoming album, which was delayed in the wake of Takeoff’s death in November.

The follow-up to his 2019 solo debut Father of 4 previously spawned tracks including the Baby Keem-produced “54321” and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Meanwhile, Quavo is paying tribute to Takeoff in his own way. He recently announced that his upcoming album will be titled Rocket Power, a nod to his late nephew.

During his Coachella set on Saturday, Calvin Harris also paid homage to the late Migos MC by debuting an unreleased verse from Takeoff that didn’t appear on the final version of “Slide,” his 2017 collaboration with Migos and Frank Ocean.