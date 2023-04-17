News Gilbert Flores/Getty Images 50 Cent Sparks Engagement Rumors / 04.17.2023

Is 50 Cent ready to settle down?

The rap mogul and his longtime girlfriend Cuban Link are sparking engagement rumors after she was seen wearing a diamond ring. She posted a video of herself walking arm in arm with her man and later filming 50 on her phone while he performed on stage, with a huge rock on her ring finger.

To add to the speculation, Cuban soundtracked it with Summer Walker’s love song “Session 32” and used the heart and closed lock emoji in her caption.

But while they may be in love, 50 is not locking down his love just yet. A rep for Fif tells TMZ that the diamond is not an engagement ring. However, the couple is very much together.

During a recent interview with Mary J. Blige’s “The Wine Down,” 50 opened up about his relationship with Cuban, who he started dating in 2019. “I’m in a friendship with a woman, and I’m finding gratification out of seeing her happy,” he said. “At that point, I think I’m in love with her. ‘Cause even if her friends or her people are there, and they’re doing their thing, I’m happy because I know she’s really happy at that point.”

In other news, 50 is set to star alongside Mel Gibson in Boneyard, an indie crime-thriller inspired by true events. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 50 plays a police chief on the hunt for a serial killer nicknamed The Bone Collector in the film, which has begun shooting in Las Vegas.