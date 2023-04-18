News Kevin Winter/Getty Images Alicia Keys Announces 'Keys to the Summer Tour' / 04.18.2023

Alicia Keys is returning to the road this summer.

The R&B songstress has announced dates for her “Keys to the Summer Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 22-date arena trek kicks off June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and travels across North America, with stops in Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, and Chicago, wrapping Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.

.@aliciakeys just announced her ALICIA – KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR 🌟 General onsale begins this Friday at 9am local time here https://t.co/e3yMEd6EOA pic.twitter.com/UB1ahgbiQu — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 18, 2023

The tour will feature an all-new “in the round” stage. “The ‘Keys to the Summer Tour’ is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!” said Keys. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”

It follows last year’s “The Alicia + Keys World Tour,” which included dates in North America and Europe. In May, she will head to Latin America for a series of shows.

Keys released her latest album KEYS in December 2021. The 26-track double set featured appearances from Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Khalid, Lucky Daye, and more. In August, she released the deluxe KEYS II featuring the single “Trillions” with Brent Faiyaz.

Pre-sales will begin today and run through Thursday, April 20. The general on sale begins Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. local time.

KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES

June 28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

June 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

July 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

July 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

July 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

July 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

July 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum