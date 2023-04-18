Alicia Keys Announces 'Keys to the Summer Tour'
Alicia Keys is returning to the road this summer.
The R&B songstress has announced dates for her “Keys to the Summer Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 22-date arena trek kicks off June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and travels across North America, with stops in Atlanta, Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, and Chicago, wrapping Aug. 2 in Los Angeles.
.@aliciakeys just announced her ALICIA – KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR 🌟 General onsale begins this Friday at 9am local time here https://t.co/e3yMEd6EOA pic.twitter.com/UB1ahgbiQu
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 18, 2023
The tour will feature an all-new “in the round” stage. “The ‘Keys to the Summer Tour’ is going to be completely unforgettable and unmissable!” said Keys. “I describe it as a celebration of freedom and self-liberation! It’s going to be colorful, magical and will light up your body, soul and all of your senses! This is my first time creating a 360 experience and we’ve made sure it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen! I’m so excited to see y’all this summer!”
It follows last year’s “The Alicia + Keys World Tour,” which included dates in North America and Europe. In May, she will head to Latin America for a series of shows.
Keys released her latest album KEYS in December 2021. The 26-track double set featured appearances from Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Khalid, Lucky Daye, and more. In August, she released the deluxe KEYS II featuring the single “Trillions” with Brent Faiyaz.
Pre-sales will begin today and run through Thursday, April 20. The general on sale begins Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. local time.
KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR DATES
June 28 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
June 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
July 2 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
July 3 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
July 5 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
July 7 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
July 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 14 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
July 15 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
July 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 18 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
July 21 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena
July 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
July 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
July 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center
July 30 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 1 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Aug. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The KIA Forum