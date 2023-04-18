News Getty Images Justin Bieber Says He Was 'Blown Away' By Frank Ocean's Coachella Performance / 04.18.2023

Frank Ocean finally returned to the stage at Coachella on Sunday, but his first live show in six years received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

Justin Bieber was among those who was in attendance at Sunday’s festival and shared his thoughts on the long-awaited performance. Taking to Instagram, the pop star penned a glowing review of Ocean’s set.

“I was blown away by Frank Oceans Coachella performance,” he wrote alongside a photo of Ocean on the giant screen. “His artistry is simply unmatched, his style, his taste, his voice, his attention to detail.”

He went on to credit the “Slide” singer for inspiring him. “I was deeply moved. It made me want to keep going and get better as an artist,” added Bieber. “He continues to set the bar high and gave me a night I will never forget! Thanks Frank.”

While Bieber was blown way, Ocean’s set was marred by behind-the-scenes drama. According to TMZ, he had to make last-minute adjustments to his production because of an ankle injury, which he sustained in a bike accident on the Coachella grounds just days before his set.

The injury was serious enough that doctors advised that Ocean change his production. An elevated ice rink was reportedly built for Frank’s set and 100 hockey players were cast for the performance, which was scrapped because of his injury.

Frank Ocean performing White Ferrari for the first time ever at Coachella (2023) pic.twitter.com/VwS61jBMMV — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) April 17, 2023

Ocean ended up starting his set an hour late and sat down for most of the performance, which abruptly ended due to curfew.

At one point, Ocean acknowledged the chaos. “This is chaotic, but so much fun,” he told the crowd.

It’s unclear what Ocean will do for Weekend 2. He is scheduled to perform next Sunday, April 23.