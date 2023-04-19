News Theo Wargo/WireImage Frank Ocean Drops Out of Weekend 2 of Coachella / 04.19.2023

Frank Ocean will not return for the second weekend of Coachella.

Following his controversial performance last Sunday, the singer has pulled out of his headlining slot at the festival this weekend. In a statement to Variety, a rep for the singer announced that Ocean suffered a leg injury and a doctor advised him not to perform.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella,” said the rep.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1. Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity.”

The statement continued, “On doctor’s advice, ARTIST is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Ocean added, “It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.”

Frank Ocean performing White Ferrari for the first time ever at Coachella (2023) pic.twitter.com/VwS61jBMMV — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) April 17, 2023

Ocean returned to the Coachella stage for his first live performance in six years on Sunday. His set was marred by production issues and mixed reviews. He had to make last-minute adjustments to his production because of the injury, which he sustained in a bike accident on the Coachella grounds just days before his set.

An elevated ice rink was reportedly built for Frank’s set and 100 hockey players were cast for the performance, which was scrapped because of his injury. Ocean ended up starting his set an hour late and sat down for most of the performance, which abruptly ended due to curfew.

A source tells Variety that his Sunday headlining slot will be filled by Blink-182, who performed a surprise set during the first weekend.