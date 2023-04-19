News Prince Williams/Wireimage Metro Boomin Announces Album with Future / 04.19.2023

Metro Boomin is ready for some more.

Fresh off his epic set at Coachella, the super-producer has announced that he and Future are working on a joint project.

Taking to Instagram, he reflected on his performance at the festival last Friday. “After a 10+ year journey it was surreal to perform @coachella in front of 20k+ with my brother @future,” said Metro.

He then told fans that a “Metro Pluto album” was on the way.

Metro brought out Future at “Trochella” where they performed their collaborations including “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” “Mask Off,” and “I Serve the Base.”

While they’ve worked together numerous times, this would mark their first collaborative effort. Metro previously teamed up with 21 Savage on a pair of joint projects, 2016’s Savage Mode and 2020’s Savage Mode II.

In February, Future revealed that he was back in the studio readying a new album. “Im in album mode,” he tweeted. “Moving different all 2023.”

Im in album mode. — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) February 8, 2023

His most recent album, I Never Liked You, was released in April 2022. It became his eighth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.

Metro also brought out The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Don Toliver during Weekend 1 of Coachella. He will return for Weekend 2 this Friday.