Watch Jack Harlow in 'White Men Can't Jump' Trailer / 04.20.2023

Jack Harlow is out to prove he’s got game.

The “First Class” rapper makes his acting debut in Hulu’s reboot of White Men Can’t Jump. The first official trailer has been released and finds Harlow taking on the role of Benji Allen alongside a cast that includes Sinqua Walls, Teyana Taylor, Vince Staples, Lance Reddick, and more.

When he first hits the court, Harlow’s character is clowned for his “yoga instructor” looks.

“You assumed I couldn’t hoop because I’m white, which is incredibly outdated,” says Harlow’s Benji, to which Kamal (Walls) tells him, “I assume you couldn’t hoop because you were dressed like a white girl at Whole Foods.”

Harlow proves that he can actually play and eventually wins over his rival. The two try to put the trash talking aside and team up for a $500,000 hoops contest, but it’s easier said than done.

Harlow reportedly landed the starring role, originally played by Woody Harrelson in the 1992 sports comedy, after his first-ever screen audition and immediately won over producers, including Kenya Barris (“Black-ish”).

“There’s just something surreal about where I’m at in life,” Harlow told Rolling Stone of his acting debut. “It’s just crazy to think that you were walking the sidewalks dreaming, and then to be living it — it’s like a movie, bro. You’re one of the lucky people that got to live a movie-esque life. And I’m in the middle of the fu**ing movie right now.”

White Men Can’t Jump starts streaming May 19 on Hulu.