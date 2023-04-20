News Post Malone Breaks Record for Most RIAA Diamond-Certified Singles / 04.20.2023

Post Malone is making more record-breaking moves.

The singer has become the artist with the most RIAA diamond-certified singles ever. Three of his songs–“Circles,” “Better Now,” and “I Fall Apart”–have officially crossed the 10 million sales mark, joining “White Iverson,” “Congratulations,” “Rockstar,” “Psycho,” and “Sunflower.”

Posty now has 8 RIAA diamond-certified records, shattering the record previously held by Bruno Mars, who has 6.

His Swae Lee-assisted song “Sunflower” has also been certified 17x platinum, tying him with Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for the highest platinum-certified single of all time.

In celebration of his new achievement, Post will release a new compilation, The Diamond Collection, to streaming services tonight. The album features his diamond-certified singles in addition to his latest single “Chemical,” which also serves as the first offering from his upcoming fifth album, due later this year.