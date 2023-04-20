Young Thug Trial Erupts in Chaos as Defendant Screams From Holding Cell / 04.20.2023

Chaos erupted in the courtroom during the YSL trial when someone screamed behind chamber doors.

According to WSB-TV, one of the defendants, Rodalius Ryan, was escorted out of the courtroom on Wednesday when he started screaming and moaning from the holding cell area. The courtroom was evacuated after two other defendants stood up and yelled for officers to let Ryan out of the holding cell.

At least three people in the room were handcuffed and escorted out after the commotion, which happened during a recess in the trial. It’s unclear if they were other defendants in the case or spectators.

“Everyone chill,” court officers said before clearing the room.

Young Thug was sitting at a table in the center of the courtroom when the incident occurred and looked up.

Thug’s lawyer claimed that the courtroom outburst had nothing to do with his client and that it was planned in an attempt to give the rapper a disadvantage for a fair trial.

“It was clearly orchestrated with somebody,” said Brian Steel. “Mr. Williams has done nothing to my knowledge to obstruct anything… Today was outrageous and it does hurt our system of justice. This was an embarrassment.”

Jury selection for the YSL RICO trial began in January and is ongoing. Thug is one of 28 people charged in a sweeping indictment alleging that YSL is a criminal gang.

There was even more drama on Thursday morning when an attorney for the defendants was arrested just moments before the proceedings started. Anastasios Manettas is accused of trying to bring prescription pills through a security checkpoint and throwing a cell phone at a deputy.