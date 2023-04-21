News Getty Images Coi Leray Blasts Latto for Body Shaming Her on New Song / 04.21.2023

Coi Leray is not playing around.

The “Players” rapper is putting Latto on blast for body shaming her on her controversial new single “Put It On Da Floor.”

“Smokin’ on that gas, blunt big as Coi Leray / Bitches like to run their mouths but I’m the type to run the fade,” Latto raps on the track, which was released Friday.

But Coi didn’t take kindly to Latto comparing her body to a blunt. In a series of tweets, she blasted the “Big Energy” rapper.

“Let’s fight,” she said before calling out Latto by name. “Latto bye . 😴 here you go taking about my body. Please do not come on here and talk about nobody BODY. Lol like seriously . Out of all things . Lmaooo ya blunt my size ? Lmaooo this shit is never ending.”

She also accused Latto, who she called “Little Miss Pressure,” of trying to start beef. “These bitches wanna be like the ni**as so bad. Y’all wanna have rap beef SOOOOOO BADDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD 😂😂😂😅😅.”

Added Coi, “Anybody that talk about my body wants MY BODY!!!!!!!!!!!! Like real badddddd.”

In another tweet, she warned Latto to keep her name out of her mouth. “If you don’t like me , support me or fwm don’t mention my name. Period. Shit don’t make sense,” she said. “I don’t know none of you bitches in real life. Stay in y’all lane and leave me outta the bullshit. I be minding my business and showing real love offline.”

Coi previously shaded Latto over a leaked demo of her Nicki Minaj-assisted single “Blick Blick,” which Latto also recorded. In an interview with Billboard, Coi claims she “had no clue” that Latto had also cut the record.

“I heard Latto’s version and the verses sound different but the hook was there,” she said. “But if you put me in the studio with any one of these bitches I swear they’re not seeing me in any way. They’re not coming out with no hit. And I say that in the most humblest, friendliest, loving, and friendly competition way.”

Latto also appears to take shots at Nicki Minaj on “Put It On Da Floor,” which she debuted at Coachella. “She thought I would kiss her ass, she must ain’t took her meds,” she raps on the track.

Meanwhile, Coi is gearing up to drop her new single “Bops” next Friday, April 27. She can also be heard on a remix to Raye’s “Flip a Switch.”