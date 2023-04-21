News Emma McIntyre/WireImage Desiigner Checks Into Mental Health Facility After Exposing Himself on Plane / 04.21.2023

Desiigner is seeking help after a bizarre incident on a plane.

The “Panda” rapper was returning to the U.S. on an international flight after stops in Thailand and Tokyo over the weekend when he reportedly exposed himself and was reprimanded by a flight attendant.

According to TMZ, while he was overseas, he became sick and was prescribed medication, which he believes caused some sort of chemical imbalance.

Once his plane arrived in Minneapolis on Monday, he was met by police who questioned him before eventually releasing him.

In a statement posted late Tuesday, Desiigner revealed that he has been struggling with mental health issues and has decided to check himself into a facility for treatment.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home.”

He continued, “I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

He asked his fans for their support while he gets help. “I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help.”

Desiigner was a performer at Rolling Loud Thailand and also performed in Tokyo during his trip overseas. Last month, he released his latest single “PMR” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.