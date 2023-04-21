News Josh Brasted/FilmMagic Lil Durk Names His Top 5 Rappers / 04.21.2023

Who’s in Lil Durk’s top 5?

As he gears up for his new album, Lil Durk is weighing in on the hotly-contested debate.

During an interview for the Spring 2023 cover of XXL, the Chicago rapper revealed which rappers he considers to be the GOATs.

His list includes heavy-hitters like Lil Baby, Future, and his “Laugh Now Cry Later” collaborator Drake. He also showed love to his OTF brothers Chief Wuk and the late King Von.

He explained the criteria for choosing his top 5. “They got the culture going crazy, just turning up in they own way,” Durk said. “And everybody I named just like got they own typa style. Everybody don’t sound alike.”

Durk is now out to prove his greatness with his upcoming album The Voice 2.0, which will represent his evolution.

“Growth. That’s what the 2.0 stand for, just be on another level,” he said of the sequel to 2020’s The Voice. “Just not only music-wise, like the things around me like I told you, growing from the friends around me, management. Sitting with the mayor. We doin’ big charity things. Neighborhood Heroes, the foundation I got.”

The album will feature a collaboration with J. Cole called “All My Life,” produced by Dr. Luke. “We were just trying to figure out like what’s the right person to put on it,” Durk said. “‘Cause it’s one of those songs where if it’s not the right person to do the second verse… I feel like Cole can bring the energy that I’m looking for to it. So, if it wasn’t J. Cole, it’d be [Kanye], but Ye, he tucked away somewhere.”