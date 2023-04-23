News Getty Images Nelly and Ashanti Couple Up at Davis-Garcia Fight / 04.23.2023

Nelly and Ashanti are taking their romance ringside.

The rumored couple continued to fuel dating rumors when they stepped out to the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia boxing match in Las Vegas on Saturday. The rapper, 48, and singer, 42, were seen grabbing a seat in the second row before watching the fight together with Jermaine Dupri.

Ashanti & Nelly spotted at the fight tonight pic.twitter.com/g6sJyv9Q2C — ASHANTI DAILY (@ashantidaily) April 23, 2023

They weren’t afraid to show PDA in front of the cameras. Another video shows Nelly grabbing Ashanti’s hand while exiting the venue, which was enough to convince fans of their romantic reunion. They also answered questions together during an impromptu interview.

Yes I am here for this they dateing again Nelly and Ashanti 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/QTpOnNYwdb — Tara White (@ladytye65) April 23, 2023

Ashanti & Nelly spotted holding hands after the Gervonta Davis fight 👀✨💕🎉 pic.twitter.com/R2USlITsxU — ✨GOT DA SCOOP✨ (@GotDaScoop) April 23, 2023

This is the latest sign that their relationship is heating up. During a concert in Arizona in December, the two teamed up for a steamy performance of “Body On Me.”

There were more clues of a romantic reunion in February when fans noticed Ashanti wearing Nelly’s chain around her neck.

The two started dating after meeting at a Grammy press conference in 2003 and broke up a decade later.

“We’re in a better place,” Ashanti said when asked about her relationship with Nelly on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” last year. “But you know, we’re cool now. We had some conversations, you know, so it was cool.”

Fans are not the only ones who want to see them back together. Bow Wow also weighed in and told Nelly to put a ring on it.

“Yo mo! I know we not seeing eye to eye either really but from lil bro to big bro STOP PLAYING AND MARRY THIS WOMAN BRO!” he commented on The Shade Room. “You like 50 sit yo old ass down. This your queen.”