News Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Desiigner Charged for Allegedly Exposing Himself, Masturbating on Plane / 04.24.2023

Desiigner is facing legal trouble following a bizarre incident on a plane.

The “Panda” rapper has been charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of flight attendants while returning from a flight overseas.

According to legal documents, obtained by TMZ, Desiigner had his penis out while sitting in first class of the Delta flight and was masturbating in his seat.

Flight attendants allegedly told him to stop multiple times and he was taken to the back of the plane before being monitored by two of his friends. A jar of Vaseline dropped into the aisle as he was getting up to change seats, the FBI affidavit reveals.

Desiigner was interviewed by police when his plane arrived in Minneapolis. He told them it all happened because he “didn’t really get much … cootie” while in Japan, and was “brick hard” when he got on the plane.

Desiigner claimed he was aroused by the flight attendant and showed her the “magic stick” thinking it would give her “encouragement.”

He didn’t appear to be impaired during his interview with the FBI. He had been prescribed medication in Thailand, but hadn’t been taking it.

After the incident, Desiigner released a statement, saying that he has been struggling with mental health issues and has decided to check himself into a facility for treatment.

“For the past few months I have not been OK, and I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote. “While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home.”

He continued, “I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me.”

He asked his fans for their support while he gets help. “I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If you’re not feeling like yourself please get help.”