Drake Announces Additional Tour Dates, Delays Start / 04.24.2023

Drake is extending his tour through the fall.

Due to popular demand, the Toronto rapper has added 12 additional dates to his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage, bringing the run of shows to 54 dates across North America.

The new itinerary includes a fourth show at L.A.’s Kia Forum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. He has also added second shows in Glendale and Nashville, along with new dates in Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin, and Charlotte.

The tour will now close out with two shows at Scotiabank Arena in Drake’s hometown of Toronto on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.

.@Drake has added additional dates to the It's All A Blur Tour! General onsale begins Friday, April 28 starting at 12pm local time here https://t.co/nNsvC0UpwL pic.twitter.com/VUDsWzk2sI — Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 24, 2023

Drake has also delayed the start of the tour. Originally set to kick off June 16 in New Orleans, his first tour in five years will now begin June 29 in Memphis.

The Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta dates, originally slated between June 17 and July 2, have been rescheduled for Sept. 14 through Oct. 2. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

Tickets for Cash App Card and Sprite pre-sales will be available starting Wednesday, April 26. The general on sale begins Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. local time.

See a full itinerary below.

Drake It’s All a Blur Tour Dates

June 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

July 1 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

July 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

July 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug. 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Aug. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 6 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 8 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sept. 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sept. 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +

Sept. 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Sept. 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +

Sept. 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Sept. 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +

Sept. 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Sept. 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +

Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *

* 21 Savage not on this date.

+ Rescheduled dates.

New dates are bolded.