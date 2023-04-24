Drake Announces Additional Tour Dates, Delays Start
Drake is extending his tour through the fall.
Due to popular demand, the Toronto rapper has added 12 additional dates to his “It’s All A Blur” tour with 21 Savage, bringing the run of shows to 54 dates across North America.
The new itinerary includes a fourth show at L.A.’s Kia Forum and Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. He has also added second shows in Glendale and Nashville, along with new dates in Columbus, Memphis, Denver, Austin, and Charlotte.
The tour will now close out with two shows at Scotiabank Arena in Drake’s hometown of Toronto on Oct. 5 and Oct. 7.
.@Drake has added additional dates to the It's All A Blur Tour! General onsale begins Friday, April 28 starting at 12pm local time here https://t.co/nNsvC0UpwL pic.twitter.com/VUDsWzk2sI
— Live Nation (@LiveNation) April 24, 2023
Drake has also delayed the start of the tour. Originally set to kick off June 16 in New Orleans, his first tour in five years will now begin June 29 in Memphis.
The Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and Atlanta dates, originally slated between June 17 and July 2, have been rescheduled for Sept. 14 through Oct. 2. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.
Tickets for Cash App Card and Sprite pre-sales will be available starting Wednesday, April 26. The general on sale begins Friday, April 28 at 12 p.m. local time.
See a full itinerary below.
Drake It’s All a Blur Tour Dates
June 29 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum
July 1 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
July 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
July 8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
July 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
July 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *
July 15 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *
July 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
July 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
July 28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
July 31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 3 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Aug. 12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug. 13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug. 15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug. 16 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Aug. 18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug. 19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Aug. 21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
Aug. 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *
Sept. 1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sept. 5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 6 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
Sept. 8 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sept. 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sept. 14 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +
Sept. 15 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center +
Sept. 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +
Sept. 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center +
Sept. 20 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +
Sept. 22 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Sept. 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +
Sept. 26 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena +
Sept. 28 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +
Sept. 29 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center +
Oct. 1 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 2 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +
Oct. 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena *
* 21 Savage not on this date.
+ Rescheduled dates.
New dates are bolded.