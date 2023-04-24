News Getty Images Teyana Taylor Named Creative Director for Latto / 04.24.2023

Teyana Taylor is bringing the “Big Energy” to Latto’s creative team.

When she’s not earning rave reviews for her acting, the singer has joined Latto’s team in the role of creative director. As part of the job, she and her all-female production company The Aunties helped put together both of Latto’s Coachella performances.

Teyana made the announcement while sharing a behind-the-scenes clip from Latto’s Coachella rehearsals, which shows her overseeing the choreography and stage design.

“I am truly a proud AUNTEYYYYYYYYYYYYY @latto777 you did ya big one both weekends,” Teyana told Latto. “Im so proud of your growth, willingness to be a student to better your craft and your dedication! I’m so excited for the journey ahead with you as your CD. 4 shows down together and a lot more to goooooooo! Let’s goooooo!”

Teyana has lent her creative talent to other artists and brands in the past. She has directed music videos for stars including Diddy, Kehlani, T.I., and Monica under her Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor moniker.

In December 2020, Teyana announced her retirement from music. Meanwhile, her acting career continues to thrive. She has been earning critical acclaim for her starring role in A Thousand and One and is gearing up to play Dionne Warwick in a biopic.

Over the weekend, she made a surprise appearance on stage during Usher’s Las Vegas residency while he performed “Bad Girl.”