6LACK Announces 'Since I Have a Lover' World Tour / 04.25.2023

6LACK is taking the show on the road.

Hot on the heels of his third studio album, the R&B crooner has announced his “Since I Have a Lover” world tour across North America and Europe with support from Mereba, Spinall, and Sadboi on select dates.

Produced by Live Nation, the 42-date trek kicks off in Portland on Oct. 1 and travels across the U.S. and Canada through Nov. 24 in Atlanta. The European leg commences in February 2024 in Dublin, with shows in London, Paris, and Amsterdam, wrapping March 3 in Oslo.

back on road— since i have a lover, tour 💐 the most special one so far, 5 years since the last trip & telling the story from FREE 6LACK, to EALL, to now. joined by @Mereba, @SPINALL & @whyusadboi

more announcements + special guests otw see you there 🙇🏾‍♂️… pic.twitter.com/OwopUdNw8b — black (@6LACK) April 25, 2023

6LACK plans to take fans down memory lane during his first tour in five years. “the most special one so far, 5 years since the last trip & telling the story from FREE 6LACK, to EALL, to now,” he tweeted.

The global outing comes in support of his latest album Since I Have a Lover, which was released in March featuring appearances from Don Toliver, Wale, and QUIN.

A pre-sale begins April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the public on April 28 at 10 a.m.

SINCE I HAVE A LOVER TOUR DATES

Oct. 1 – Portland, OR – Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds **

Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum **

Oct. 5 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater **

Oct. 7 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic **

Oct. 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater **

Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA – SOMA **

Oct. 13 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren **

Oct. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex **

Oct. 17 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium (Denver) **

Oct. 19 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant *

Oct. 21 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Oct. 22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

Oct. 25 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center *

Oct. 26 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans *

Oct. 31 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis *

Nov. 1 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

Nov. 2 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit *

Nov. 5 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom *

Nov. 6 – Brooklyn, NY – Great Hall – Avant Gardner *

Nov. 8 – Washington, DC – The Anthem *

Nov. 10 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

Nov. 11 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS *

Nov. 13 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY *

Nov. 16 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia *

Nov. 18 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz *

Nov. 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte *

Nov. 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando *

Nov. 22 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center *

Nov. 24 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

Feb. 12 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre #

Feb. 14 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – O2 ­­Academy Glasgow #

Feb. 15 – Manchester, United Kingdom – O2 Apollo #

Feb. 17 – Birmingham, United Kingdom – O2 Academy Birmingham #

Feb. 18 – London, United Kingdom – Eventim Apollo #

Feb. 20 – Paris, France – Bataclan #

Feb. 21 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall #

Feb. 22 – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique #

Feb. 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg #

Feb. 27 – Berlin, Germany – Huxley’s Neue Welt #

Feb. 29 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Amager Bio #

March 1 – Stockholm, Sweden – Berns #

March 3 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall #

* Shows supported by special guest

** Show dates supported by Mereba

# Show dates supported by Spinall and Sadboi