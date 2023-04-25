Ab-Soul attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Ab-Soul Announces Birth of Twins

By Devin
  /  04.25.2023

Ab-Soul has two more reasons to smile.

The TDE rapper has seemingly revealed that he is now the father of twins. In a surprise announcement on Monday, he shared a photo of himself cradling two newborn babies in his arms while seated behind a portrait of his late friend, Doe Burger.

Ab-Soul did not say who the mother is, instead quoting lyrics from JAY-Z’s “Streets Is Talking” with Beanie Sigel to address the speculation.

“Everybody stressin. Who’s his babies mom? Who he got pregnant? Let me tell you, uuuhhhh…,” he wrote in his caption.

Ab-Soul was most recently romantically involved with model Yaris Sanchez, but there’s no indication that she gave birth based on her social media pages.

In December, Ab-Soul released his first album in six years, Herbert, featuring appearances from Jhené Aiko, Joey Bada$$, Big Sean, and Russ, while opening up about his struggle with mental health.

“We’re all going through things, all of us,” he told Rolling Stone. “Me sharing my testimony — if it doesn’t help, it might let you know you’re not the only one going through it. That’s what ultimately gives me the courage to put it out there.”

The new dad will hit the road in support of the album. His “Intelligent Movement” tour kicks off June 2 in Toronto and travels to Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and New York before wrapping June 30 in Boston.

Ab-Soul

