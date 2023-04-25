News Paras Griffin/Getty Images Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon a Job at Wingstop After CNN Firing / 04.25.2023

Rick Ross is looking to recruit Don Lemon for Wingstop.

The longtime CNN host announced on Monday that he had been fired from the cable news network. And Rozay didn’t waste any time seizing the opportunity by offering him a job at one of his fast-food restaurants.

In an Instagram video, the Maybach Music boss told Lemon that he had his back and that he was accepting résumés for a cook to man the grills.

Rick Ross offering Don lemon a job at wing stop after he got fired from CNN has me in tears!!! 🤣💀🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LrtOYS7YEG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 25, 2023

“Just found out, Don Lemon was terminated from CNN. Damn, Don,” said the rapper, who owns nearly 30 Wingstop franchises across the country. “But guess what? The brother’s got your back.”

He then encouraged Lemon to apply for the position. “And for some reason, I believe you know what you’re doing with the lemon pepper wings, so just send over your résumé,” he added. “So I’ma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother. Stay solid, brother.”

In another shameless promo, Ross plugged his Rap Star Energy Drink partnership by suggesting they introduce the “Don Lemon flavor.”

“Just came up with a wonderful idea–well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this,” he said. “I need to hit the team over at Rap Star Energy Drink and let ’em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y’all think? Aye, Don, we got you brother!”

After 17 years at CNN, Lemon announced on Monday that he had been fired. “I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN,” wrote the veteran journalist. “I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”