Swae Lee Brawls with Security at Coachella / 04.25.2023

Swae Lee had Coachella rocking before he even hit the stage.

One half of Rae Sremmurd got into a massive brawl with security ahead of his performance at the festival on Sunday, and its all happened in front of his infant son.

According to TMZ, the “Sunflower” singer and his entourage attempted to enter the festival grounds at a checkpoint behind the stage, but they were stopped by several security guards. Video footage shows Swae get pushed up against the wall before an all-out brawl ensues.

Security guards step in, throwing punches at a man in Swae’s camp. A woman is seen trying to protect Swae’s infant son, picking up the stroller in her arms, while another voice demands that the security guard “get your hands off the baby.”

Swae’s management team claims that security initiated the fight. “As Swae Lee attempted to enter the festival with his newborn son and working crew, overzealous security guards confronted them,” said a rep. “As 1/2 of Rae Sremmurd, he was due to perform on Coachella’s Outdoor Theatre stage at 5:55 PM. Security claimed not to recognize the talent and then aggressively initiated contact as they attempted to make their way to the stage.”

The statement continues, “The security guards, which we presume are independent contractors, are seen clearly being the aggressors and then throwing gang signs at end of the video in a celebration.”

Coachella thank you so much week 2 was a movie — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) April 24, 2023

The show went on and Swae and his brother Slim Jxmmi hit the stage as scheduled for their Weekend 2 performance. Swae didn’t acknowledge the incident on social media, instead thanking fans who came to see them.

“Coachella thank you so much week 2 was a movie,” he tweeted.

Following the recent release of their album Sremm 4 Life, the duo will hit the road with Post Malone, starting tonight in Stockholm, Sweden.