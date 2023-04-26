Paras Griffin/Getty Images Quavo Shocks Chloe Bailey With Dating Advice / 04.26.2023

Quavo has some blunt advice when it comes to dating.

The Migos rapper sat down with his Praise co-star Chloe Bailey for an episode of Complex’s “GOAT Talk” where they revealed their GOAT album, rapper, actor, and more.

Huncho shocked the “How Does It Feel” singer when asked to reveal his “GOAT dating advice.”

“Don’t trust these hoes,” said Saweetie’s ex. “I’m just playing,” he quickly added with a laugh.

Chloe seemingly disapproved of his answer, shaking her head and telling him, “What? You talking about yourself.”

Chloe had a less controversial answer to the question. “Be yourself,” she said.

Quavo went on to reveal the GOAT gentlemen’s club, naming Magic City and Allure. Chloe said she had never been to a strip club. “I’ve never been to either,” she told Quavo, who warned her, “Stay away.”

When asked to name the GOAT rapper, Chloe gave the crown to Kendrick Lamar and the “Bad and Boujee” rapper. “I’ll say you because you would be looking at me [crazy] if I didn’t say you,” she told Quavo, who chose JAY-Z. “Great businessman, OG, gon’ give us some lessons and show us the way,” he said.

In addition to naming the GOAT Migos song, Chloe asked Quavo to reveal the best gift he ever received. He cited his three-headed Migos chain, which Takeoff gave him for his birthday. “He gave me the best gifts in the world, every birthday,” he said of his late nephew.