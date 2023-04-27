News Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Rihanna Cast as Smurfette in 'Smurfs Movie' / 04.27.2023

Rihanna has landed her next big role.

The pop icon has joined the cast of the upcoming Smurfs Movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she will voice Smurfette in the live-action hybrid from Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Movies, which is slated to hit theaters on Feb. 14, 2025.

A pregnant Rihanna made the announcement during her surprise appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“I’ll be playing Smurfette. I tried to get the Papa Smurf part, but it didn’t work out,” she joked.

The project was a labor of love for Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

“I got to play a part and just imagine. I got just to be myself. I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester and play a little blue badass,” she said. “I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day.”

She added, “I can’t wait for you guys to see how she’s been reimagined. The entire movie is going to be so fun. It’s so thrilling.”

The Chris Miller-directed film (Puss in Boots) is described as a comedic, musical adventure “that sets out to answer one of life’s biggest questions: What is a Smurf?”

In addition to voicing Smurfette, Rihanna will serve as a producer of the movie and contribute original songs.

This is not Rihanna’s first animated role. She previously voiced a teenage girl in DreamWorks’ 2015 animated film Home. Her acting credits include Battleship, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, Ocean’s 8, and Guava Island.