Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Chance the Rapper's Wife Responds to Viral Dancing Video

By Devin
  /  04.28.2023

Chance the Rapper’s wife is breaking her silence after a viral video showed her husband dancing provocatively with another woman.

Kirsten Corley-Bennett seemingly addressed the controversy by highlighting a passage from Maya Angelou’s Letter to My Daughter, in which the poet and civil rights activist discusses maturity.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” Angelou writes.

“They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older.”

She continues, “But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.”

In her caption, Corley added, “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up.”

Corley’s cryptic commentary comes after Chance was criticized for his “inappropriate” dance moves. The viral video shows him grinding against a woman and spanking her while partying during Carnival in Jamaica. Others came to his defense, noting that the dancing was part of the cultural celebration.

The childhood sweethearts, who first met in 2003, married in 2019 and share two daughters, 7-year-old Kensli and 3-year-old Marli.

Chance has not addressed the backlash. He is gearing up to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his mixtape Acid Rap with a show at Chicago’s United Center on Aug. 19, his first performance at the venue since 2019. His single “Juice” will be available on streaming services for the first time this Sunday.

