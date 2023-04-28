Jack Harlow and Eminem

Getty Images

Jack Harlow Declares Himself 'Hardest White Boy' Since Eminem

By Devin
  /  04.28.2023

Jack Harlow is feeling himself.

On Friday, the Louisville rapper dropped his surprise album Jackman. on which he compares himself to another famous white rapper, Eminem. On the song “They Don’t Love It,” he declares himself the second best after Marshall Mathers.

“The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters,” Harlow raps on the Hollywood Cole-produced track.

Some fans took the lyrics as a shot at other prominent white rappers like Machine Gun Kelly, G-Eazy, Macklemore, and Action Bronson, but Harlow boldly preempted the criticism.

“And hold the comments ’cause I promise you I’m honestly better than whoever came to ya head right then,” he adds.

Jackman. dropped Friday, just 48 hours after it was announced. Jack forgoes features on the 10-track album, which includes production from Boi-1da, DJ Dahi, and Hollywood Cole. The project has been embraced by fans, who declared, “The old Jack Harlow is back.”

Next up, Harlow is taking on Hollywood. He is set to make his acting debut in a reboot of White Men Can’t Jump, which hits Hulu on May 19.

News
Jack Harlow

TRENDING
News

Nelly and Ashanti Couple Up at Davis-Garcia Fight

The two continued to fuel romance rumors at Saturday’s boxing match.
By Devin
04.23.2023
News

Offset Appears to Respond to Quavo Amid Rumored Takeoff Tattoo Diss

It’s getting messy.
By Devin
04.22.2023
News

Pusha T Fires Back After Jim Jones Says He's Not Among Greatest Rappers

King Push is breaking his silence.
By Devin
04.21.2023
News

50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti Over Ashanti and Nelly's Romantic Reunion

He couldn’t help but tease his rival amid their never-ending feud.
By Devin
04.24.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories