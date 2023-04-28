Kanye West attends the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Kanye West Holds Auditions for New Yeezy Collection

By Devin
  /  04.28.2023

Kanye West is getting back to work.

Following the end of his partnership with adidas, the controversial designer appears to be gearing up to launch a new Yeezy collection.

Ye held auditions for his YZY SZN 10 fashion show in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday. Earlier in the week, he put out a casting call for models with bald or shaved heads. According to TMZ, hopefuls got in line as early as 7 a.m. and some waited until 3 p.m. for their chance to audition.

After the auditions, Ye was gifted with a Husky T-shirt from the clothing brand Roam As a Pack, given to him by a disabled fan. He sported a shaved head, scruffy beard, and sweatpants while posing for a photo with the fan.

Ye’s last YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris in October caused an uproar after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt while joined by conservative commentator Candace Owens. The backlash continued with his anti-Semitic comments, which eventually led to adidas ending their lucrative partnership.

Kanye has been keeping a low profile as of late, but he did step out to support Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo. He and his wife Bianca were seen in the audience at Lorenzo’s first-ever fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month.

News
Kanye West

TRENDING
News

Nelly and Ashanti Couple Up at Davis-Garcia Fight

The two continued to fuel romance rumors at Saturday’s boxing match.
By Devin
04.23.2023
News

Offset Appears to Respond to Quavo Amid Rumored Takeoff Tattoo Diss

It’s getting messy.
By Devin
04.22.2023
News

Chance the Rapper's Wife Responds to Viral Dancing Video

He was seen grinding on a woman during Carnival in Jamaica.
By Devin
04.28.2023
News

Pusha T Fires Back After Jim Jones Says He's Not Among Greatest Rappers

King Push is breaking his silence.
By Devin
04.21.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories