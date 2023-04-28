News Victor Boyko/Getty Images Kanye West Holds Auditions for New Yeezy Collection / 04.28.2023

Kanye West is getting back to work.

Following the end of his partnership with adidas, the controversial designer appears to be gearing up to launch a new Yeezy collection.

Ye held auditions for his YZY SZN 10 fashion show in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday and Friday. Earlier in the week, he put out a casting call for models with bald or shaved heads. According to TMZ, hopefuls got in line as early as 7 a.m. and some waited until 3 p.m. for their chance to audition.

YZY casting, live from LA pic.twitter.com/DENDcyuyoc — kanyesposts (@kanyesposts) April 27, 2023

KANYE WEST CASTING MODELS FOR YEEZY SEASON 10 pic.twitter.com/zybkZbzyoz — YEEZY GOD (@gunnertierno) April 28, 2023

Kanye West Holds Auditions For New Yeezy Line with a Bunch Of Bald Models https://t.co/jHa6sepz0S — TMZ (@TMZ) April 28, 2023

After the auditions, Ye was gifted with a Husky T-shirt from the clothing brand Roam As a Pack, given to him by a disabled fan. He sported a shaved head, scruffy beard, and sweatpants while posing for a photo with the fan.

Ye x Lil Vic (@thelifeoflilvic) at the yzy casting yesterday pic.twitter.com/ruTXUO8JPk — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) April 28, 2023

Ye’s last YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris in October caused an uproar after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt while joined by conservative commentator Candace Owens. The backlash continued with his anti-Semitic comments, which eventually led to adidas ending their lucrative partnership.

Kanye has been keeping a low profile as of late, but he did step out to support Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo. He and his wife Bianca were seen in the audience at Lorenzo’s first-ever fashion show at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month.