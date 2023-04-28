News Don Arnold/WireImage Post Malone Says He's Not on Drugs, Explains Weight Loss / 04.28.2023

Post Malone is responding to all the concern over his weight loss.

The record-breaking singer kicked off his European tour last week and his appearance once again sparked speculation over his well-being. But he is assuring fans that he’s the “happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

Ahead of his show in Antwerp, Belgium, Post penned a note where he denied that he’s on drugs and said that his weight loss is the result of his new healthy lifestyle, which he attributes to “dad life.”

“I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night.

Post, who welcomed his first child last May, has also stopped drinking soda and eating healthier, but that’s only the beginning.

“i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel,” he added. “next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!”

He’s also been cooking up new music. “i’ve spent a bit in the studio lately working on new music, and am so excited to share it with you, thank you for your patience and support y’all. you make my heart beat,” he said. “i just wanted to say hi, and hopefully i’ll be posting more on here, my brain is in a super dope place, and i’m the happiest i’ve been in a long time.”

Fans get worried for Post Malone after watching him perform like this🙏🏾😕🙇🏽‍♂️pic.twitter.com/d3NMe7dn1N — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) February 6, 2023

He ended with some inspirational words. “if you’re having a hard time or need some love, i can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep fu**ing crushing it. goodnight nerds😤spread love and rock on.”

Earlier this month, Post released his compilation The Diamond Collection consisting of his diamond-certified singles in addition to his latest single “Chemical,” which also serves as the first offering from his upcoming fifth album.

He is currently on the European leg of his “Twelve Carat Tour” with Rae Sremmurd, which runs through May 20.