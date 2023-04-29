Kirsten Corley and Chance the Rapper attend the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week

Chance the Rapper Responds to His Wife After Carnival Dancing Controversy

Chance the Rapper appears to be sending a message to his wife after his Carnival dancing controversy.

The “Holy” rapper faced backlash following the viral video showing him provocatively dancing with a woman, who was not his wife, while partying during Carnival in Jamaica.

After remaining silent, Chance has seemingly responded. He posted a clip of Bill Burr from his 2019 Netflix stand-up special “Paper Tiger” where the comedian talks about loving his wife despite the constant scrutiny he faces in their relationship.

“I love my wife to death. I love everything about being fu**ing married, but I’ll tell you this right now, we do fight a lot. We do argue all the time,” Burr says. “If I’ve learnt anything in five years of being married is we’re always working on me. Evidently, my wife is this completed work under museum glass that is to be admired and studied.”

Earlier this week, Kirsten Corley-Bennett addressed the controversy by highlighting a passage from Maya Angelou’s Letter to My Daughter, in which the poet and civil rights activist discusses maturity.

“Most people don’t grow up. It’s too damn difficult. What happens is most people get older. That’s the truth of it,” Angelou writes.

“They honor their credit cards, they find parking spaces, they have the nerve to have children, but they don’t grow up. Not really. They get older.”

She continues, “But to grow up costs the earth, the earth. It means you take responsibility for the time you take up, for the space you occupy. It’s serious business. And you find out what it costs us to love and to lose, to dare and to fail. And maybe even more, to succeed.”

In her caption, Corley added, “I hope one day, we all choose to grow up.”

The Acid Rap MC was criticized for his “inappropriate” dance moves, while others came to his defense, noting that the dancing was part of the cultural celebration.

The couple, who first met in 2003, married in 2019 and share two daughters, 7-year-old Kensli and 3-year-old Marli.

