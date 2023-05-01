News Getty Images Report: Ice Spice to Appear on Taylor Swift's New Single / 05.01.2023

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift may have a collaboration in the works.

According to a new report, the “Munch” rapper is slated to appear on the pop superstar’s next single.

Music executive Shawn Barron, who serves as president of EZMNY Records, revealed during an episode of the “One More Time Podcast” that the two have recorded a song together.

“I heard she’s on Taylor Swift’s next single,” Barron said, according to XXL.

Details surrounding the collaboration remain unclear. It could potentially be a new song or a remix to one of Swift’s Midnights singles. Taylor has collaborated with rappers before including Kendrick Lamar and Future.

While the Spice-Swift collab remains a rumor for now, the two have crossed paths. They shared the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March when Ice Spice presented Taylor with the Song of the Year award for “Anti-Hero.”

The Bronx rapper also expressed her love for Swift’s music during an interview with Nylon where she revealed that her go-to breakup song was “We Are Never Getting Back Together.”

Ice Spice’s star continues to rise. She recently collaborated with Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana (Remix),” which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her collaboration with PinkPantheress, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” also remains in the top 10.