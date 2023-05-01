Lil Nas X attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating

Met Gala 2023: See All the Looks From Fashion's Biggest Night

  05.01.2023

Fashion’s biggest night is here.

The stars stepped out to celebrate the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first Monday in May.

This year’s Costume Institute exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” is hosted by co-chairs Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour. The theme revolves around Lagerfeld, the late German designer best known for his work as creative director of Chanel and also Balmain, Chloé, and Fendi.

From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s fashionably late entrance to Cardi B’s black and white Chanel-inspired gown, there were plenty of glamorous and even catty fashion statements. Doja Cat channeled Lagerfeld’s famous cat Choupette, while Lil Nas X came as a crystallized cat, styled by Pat McGrath and Dior Men. Ice Spice and Yung Miami (with Diddy as her date) also made their Met Gala debuts.

See the arrivals below and keep checking back for live updates throughout the evening.

Ice Spice

