Met Gala 2023: See All the Looks From Fashion's Biggest Night
Fashion’s biggest night is here.
The stars stepped out to celebrate the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on the first Monday in May.
This year’s Costume Institute exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” is hosted by co-chairs Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Vogue‘s Anna Wintour. The theme revolves around Lagerfeld, the late German designer best known for his work as creative director of Chanel and also Balmain, Chloé, and Fendi.
From Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s fashionably late entrance to Cardi B’s black and white Chanel-inspired gown, there were plenty of glamorous and even catty fashion statements. Doja Cat channeled Lagerfeld’s famous cat Choupette, while Lil Nas X came as a crystallized cat, styled by Pat McGrath and Dior Men. Ice Spice and Yung Miami (with Diddy as her date) also made their Met Gala debuts.
See the arrivals below and keep checking back for live updates throughout the evening.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky finally arrive at the 2023 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/esxQxkMLK6
Fashion killas 🤍 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/i7cHbXPikr
Cardi B repping Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2C7WXhOVJB
Kendrick Lamar skipped the carpet and headed inside #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ct0FClRbSM
Queen Mary 👑 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IMNNkHrVkY
Yung Miami making her #MetGala debut pic.twitter.com/bilci6mLaW
J.Lo in Ralph Lauren #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TGI40oc1Aa
Janelle Monáe with a quick outfit change #MetGala pic.twitter.com/B6LWh3cps4
Diddy in a custom Sean John look #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Ka25GPaBVX
Kim Kardashian in Schiaparelli #MetGala pic.twitter.com/KXV8HKiNUr
Lil Nas X in a crystallized cat look by Pat McGrath and Dior Men #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BX3easQH1s
Lizzo paying homage to Karl Lagerfeld #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xjx3csR43f
Pusha T arrives at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4opms6c85M
Jack Harlow in Tommy Hilfiger #MetGala pic.twitter.com/cazz5F6dpE
Dr. Dre is in the building #MetGala pic.twitter.com/7ZPGIWqvUK
Doja Cat dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat Choupette 🐱 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/k7hWvaVQxd
Ice Spice arrives at her first #MetGala wearing Balmain 📸 pic.twitter.com/YAXy0i1Lgk
Usher in Bianca Saunders #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mYSdEWuOc2
Keke Palmer in Sergio Hudson #MetGala pic.twitter.com/uPcmAD6bTU
Halle Bailey in Gucci 🤍 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XbSUIfjmgJ
