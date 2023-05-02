News Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Brent Faiyaz Announces 'F*ck the World, It's a Wasteland' Tour / 05.02.2023

Brent Faiyaz is taking the show on the road.

The R&B star has announced dates for his “F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland” tour in support of his latest album Wasteland. The international trek kicks off at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. on July 16 and travels across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami, and Houston, wrapping Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.

The “All Mine” singer will then make his way to the U.K. and Europe, with shows in London, Milan, and Berlin before winding down on Nov. 19 in Paris.

Along with the tour, Faiyaz has announced a new partnership with UnitedMasters, which includes a record label and creative agency for his independent endeavors.

Additionally, he debuted a film noir-inspired video for “Rolling Stone,” the latest release off Wasteland, and is teaming up with Marshmello for their new collaboration “Fell in Love,” which hits streaming services later this week.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 5. See an itinerary below.

F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour Dates

July 16 – Washington, DC – Broccoli City Festival

July 25 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom

July 27 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Aug. 1 – Toronto, ON – History

Aug. 6 – New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage

Aug. 9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Aug. 12 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

Aug. 16 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center

Aug. 19 – Sacramento, CA – Sol Blume

Aug. 22 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

Aug. 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum

Aug. 31 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Sept. 3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Oct. 16 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds

Oct. 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

Oct. 21 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

Oct. 23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

Oct. 25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Nov. 1 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg

Nov. 3 – Stockholm, Sweden – Banankompaniet

Nov. 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega

Nov. 8 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall

Nov. 10 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

Nov. 12 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

Nov. 14 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

Nov. 17 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium

Nov. 19 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre