Brent Faiyaz Announces 'F*ck the World, It's a Wasteland' Tour
Brent Faiyaz is taking the show on the road.
The R&B star has announced dates for his “F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland” tour in support of his latest album Wasteland. The international trek kicks off at the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. on July 16 and travels across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami, and Houston, wrapping Sept. 15 in Los Angeles.
The “All Mine” singer will then make his way to the U.K. and Europe, with shows in London, Milan, and Berlin before winding down on Nov. 19 in Paris.
Along with the tour, Faiyaz has announced a new partnership with UnitedMasters, which includes a record label and creative agency for his independent endeavors.
Additionally, he debuted a film noir-inspired video for “Rolling Stone,” the latest release off Wasteland, and is teaming up with Marshmello for their new collaboration “Fell in Love,” which hits streaming services later this week.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 5. See an itinerary below.
F*ck the World, It’s a Wasteland Tour Dates
July 16 – Washington, DC – Broccoli City Festival
July 25 – Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom
July 27 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Aug. 1 – Toronto, ON – History
Aug. 6 – New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage
Aug. 9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Aug. 12 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center
Aug. 16 – Orlando, FL – Dr. Phillips Center
Aug. 19 – Sacramento, CA – Sol Blume
Aug. 22 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
Aug. 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Aug. 24 – Dallas, TX – The Factory Deep Ellum
Aug. 31 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
Sept. 3 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
Oct. 16 – Leeds, UK – O2 Academy Leeds
Oct. 19 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
Oct. 21 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
Oct. 23 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
Oct. 25 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Nov. 1 – Utrecht, Netherlands – TivoliVredenburg
Nov. 3 – Stockholm, Sweden – Banankompaniet
Nov. 5 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega
Nov. 8 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller Music Hall
Nov. 10 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
Nov. 12 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique
Nov. 14 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz
Nov. 17 – Cologne, Germany – Palladium
Nov. 19 – Paris, France – Elysee Montmartre