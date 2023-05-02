News Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Rolling Stone Reveals 100 Greatest West Coast Hip-Hop Songs of All Time / 05.02.2023

After revealing its controversial list of the 200 Greatest Rap Albums of All Time, Rolling Stone is back with another list in celebration of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

This time, they ranked the 100 Greatest West Coast Hip-Hop Songs of All Time. From Ice-T to E-40, the list was compiled by the magazine’s editors and critics and includes West Coast staples from Tupac, Dr. Dre, and N.W.A, as well as modern day anthems from Kendrick Lamar, The Game, and Saweetie.

There are also some placements that are bound to stir debate. Snoop’s “Ain’t No Fun (If The Homies Can’t Have None)” barely makes the top 50 at No. 49, while Tyler, the Creator’s 2011 breakout single “Yonkers” ranks surprisingly high at No. 19. Meanwhile, Tupac’s ubiquitous party anthem “California Love” didn’t even make the top 10.

Nipsey Hussle’s “Last Time That I Checc’d” sits at No. 11, while the top 10 is filled with classics like Snoop’s “Gin and Juice,” Ice Cube’s “It Was a Good Day,” and Too $hort’s “Blow the Whistle.” Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang” takes top honors.

See the top 20 below and the full list here.

Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest West Coast Hip-Hop Songs

1. Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Doggy Dogg – “Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang”

2. N.W.A – “Straight Outta Compton”

3. Kendrick Lamar feat. MC Eiht – “M.A.A.D City”

4. Makaveli feat. Outlawz – “Hail Mary”

5. Souls of Mischief – “’93 ‘Til Infinity”

6. Too $hort – “Blow the Whistle”

7. Ice Cube – “It Was A Good Day”

8. Snoop Doggy Dogg – “Gin and Juice”

9. Mac Dre – “Feelin’ Myself”

10. Ice-T – “6 In The Mornin'”

11. Nipsey Hussle feat. YG – “Last Time That I Checc’d”

12. Eazy-E – “Real Muthaphuckkin G’s”

13. 2Pac – “California Love”

14. N.W.A – “Fuck Tha Police”

15. Rodney-O and DJ Joe Cooley – “Everlasting Bass”

16. DJ Quik – “Tonite”

17. Cypress Hill – “How I Could Just Kill A Man”

18. E-40 feat. the Click – “Captain Save A Hoe”

19. Tyler, the Creator – “Yonkers”

20. The Pharcyde – “Runnin'”