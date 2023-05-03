Drake

Drake Is Selling His Beverly Hills Mansion for $88 Million

Drake is moving out of Beverly Hills.

The “Rich Flex” rapper has put his 90210 mansion on the market just a year after purchasing it. According to TMZ, he has listed the 20-acre property for a whopping $88 million.

Drake bought the mega-mansion in the Beverly Crest area of L.A. in March 2022 for $75 million. The Tuscan-style property was previously owned by British singer-songwriter Robbie Williams, who purchased the home from Guess co-founder Armand Marciano for $32.7 million in 2015.

The palatial grounds include a 25,000-square-foot main house with 10 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. Other amenities include an 11-car garage, wine cellar, gym, game room, screening room, and elevator, plus outdoor grounds including a tennis court, mosaic-tiled pool, and orchard.

It’s unclear why Drake has decided to part with the property. He owns other real estate including his 50,000-square-foot “Embassy” mansion in his hometown of Toronto, which he built from the ground up.

Last year, Drake sold his famed “YOLO Estate” in Hidden Hills for $12 million. He bought the Tudor-style house in 2012 for $7.7 million. He also sold a pair of neighboring homes to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for $11 million.

