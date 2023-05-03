Missy Elliott visits the SiriusXM Studios

Missy Elliott Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Devin
  /  05.03.2023

Missy Elliott is headed to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The rap icon is among the inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it was announced today. She joins the Class of 2023 including Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, and the Spinners.

The 51-year-old legend makes history as the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock Hall. Taking to Twitter, an emotional Missy thanked her fans while reflecting on the milestone.

“I want to say this is HUGE not for just me but all my Sisters in HIPHOP this door is now OPEN to showcase the hard work & what many of us contribute to MUSIC,” she tweeted. “I have cried all morning because I am GRATEFUL thank you @rockhall & all on the committee & Supafriends.”

Missy, who appeared in her first year of eligibility, received support from her famous friends including Timbaland, Lil’ Kim, Ciara, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake. To be eligible for this year’s ballot, each nominee’s first single or album had to have been released in 1998 or earlier.

Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, and Bernie Taupin will accept the Musical Excellence Award, DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray will be honored with the Musical Influence Award, and Don Cornelius will posthumously receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award during the induction ceremony on Nov. 3 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

Missy joins an elite group of hip-hop inductees including Tupac Shakur, The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, JAY-Z, and LL Cool J.

News
Missy Elliott

