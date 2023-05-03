News Getty Images Timbaland Uses AI to Create Dream Collaboration With Notorious B.I.G. / 05.03.2023

Timbaland’s dream collaboration is coming to life, thanks to AI.

The super-producer has used artificial intelligence technology to produce a song for The Notorious B.I.G. He shared the result, which features AI-crafted Biggie lyrics over an original Timbaland beat.

The Brooklyn rap icon can be heard rapping about other slain rappers including Pop Smoke, Young Dolph, and Nipsey Hussle on his computer-generated verse.

“I always wanted to work with Big and I never got a chance to until today. It came out right,” said Timbaland while previewing the song.

The collaboration drew a mixed reaction from fans. “Sounds dope but dont feel right,” one person wrote on Instagram, while another added, “Haha. Literally life after death.”

As it rises in popularity, AI has become controversial among artists. Drake weighed in following an AI-crafted version of himself covering Ice Spice’s “Munch (Feelin’ U).” “This is the final straw AI,” he joked.

An AI-generated collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd called “Heart on My Sleeve” went viral on TikTok and Spotify before Universal Music Group had it removed from streaming platforms.

Timbaland acknowledged the polarizing nature of AI and claimed he’s come up with a solution. “It’s gon’ be beneficial to everybody,” he said without sharing details.

Record labels are trying to stop AI-generated songs and have been asking major streaming services to block AI companies from accessing their catalogs.

Khalid recently shared his thoughts on AI as it infiltrates the music industry. “I have mixed feelings about it. I feel like AI is definitely going to be a helpful tool and it’s one of those things that you can’t escape,” he told TMZ. “Hopefully, I get to still have my job for a long time.”