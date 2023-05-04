Saweetie

Saweetie Flaunts Bikini Body During Philippines Vacation

By Devin
  /  05.04.2023

Saweetie is a stunner.

The Icy Girl turned up the heat during her trip to the Philippines. While overseas for a performance, she enjoyed some down time on the island, sharing a series of sexy photos on Instagram.

In one slideshow, she wears nothing but a G-string Gucci bikini while sailing on a yacht and sipping wine poolside. She and her girlfriends also soaked up the sun on the sandy shores.

Saweetie put her natural beauty on display, posing with only a hat covering her body while taking in the breathtaking views from her villa at El Nido Resorts.

“island gworls,” she captioned one slideshow.

Saweetie’s mother is of Filipino and Chinese descent and her father is African-American. In a 2021 interview with Asian Journal, she discussed the importance of repping her roots.

“I remember my mom telling me that it’s important for me to share my heritage, to share my culture. So anytime that it makes sense, I do let people know that I am half-Filipina,” she said.

She also shared her love for Filipino food. “Filipino food is the best food — I could eat that for the rest of my life. My favorite is sinigang and then it would be adobo but it has to be a soupy adobo,” she said. “I really enjoy the Filipino restaurants in LA but there’s nothing like a home-cooked Filipino meal.”

Earlier in the week, Saweetie performed for the first time in the Philippines at the FIBA World Cup draw.

“Performing in the Philippines is just everything to me,” she told CNN. “When they told me about it, it was a no brainer and I said yes so I’m happy to be here.”

News
Saweetie

TRENDING
News

Met Gala 2023: See All the Looks From Fashion's Biggest Night

Follow our live coverage throughout the evening.
By Devin
05.01.2023
News

Chance the Rapper Responds to His Wife After Carnival Dancing Controversy

He addressed the challenges of their relationship amid the viral video.
By Devin
04.29.2023
News

Timbaland Uses AI to Create Dream Collaboration With Notorious B.I.G.

He previewed a new song featuring Biggie’s AI-generated verse.
By Devin
05.03.2023
News

Cardi B Shows Off Cooking Skills in Viral Spicy Bowl Challenge

Offset and Kulture gave Cardi’s concoction the taste test.
By Devin
05.03.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories