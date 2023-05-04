News Saweetie Flaunts Bikini Body During Philippines Vacation / 05.04.2023

Saweetie is a stunner.

The Icy Girl turned up the heat during her trip to the Philippines. While overseas for a performance, she enjoyed some down time on the island, sharing a series of sexy photos on Instagram.

In one slideshow, she wears nothing but a G-string Gucci bikini while sailing on a yacht and sipping wine poolside. She and her girlfriends also soaked up the sun on the sandy shores.

Saweetie put her natural beauty on display, posing with only a hat covering her body while taking in the breathtaking views from her villa at El Nido Resorts.

“island gworls,” she captioned one slideshow.

Saweetie’s mother is of Filipino and Chinese descent and her father is African-American. In a 2021 interview with Asian Journal, she discussed the importance of repping her roots.

“I remember my mom telling me that it’s important for me to share my heritage, to share my culture. So anytime that it makes sense, I do let people know that I am half-Filipina,” she said.

She also shared her love for Filipino food. “Filipino food is the best food — I could eat that for the rest of my life. My favorite is sinigang and then it would be adobo but it has to be a soupy adobo,” she said. “I really enjoy the Filipino restaurants in LA but there’s nothing like a home-cooked Filipino meal.”

Earlier in the week, Saweetie performed for the first time in the Philippines at the FIBA World Cup draw.

“Performing in the Philippines is just everything to me,” she told CNN. “When they told me about it, it was a no brainer and I said yes so I’m happy to be here.”